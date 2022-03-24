BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-Southern College and UAB will team up to host over 3,600 athletes for the 2022 World Games this summer.

UAB will use more than $1.5 million to help support the games. The Board of Trustees in the University of Alabama system approved the funding. Staff say big preparations are underway to make sure residence halls are ready to host guests from around the world. The health care system will also play a big role in the Games as well.

“We’re providing all of the athlete medical care as part of our sponsorship and we are providing all the care for spectators,” said Bryant Burnett, senior vice president of finance and administration at UAB. “So July of this coming year could be a little hot as we all know in Alabama. So all spectator safety issues are also being covered.”

The campus is also playing an active role working with both UAB and Birmingham police to ensure athletes feel safe while competing.

Birmingham-Southern College will host 900 athletes. Campus staff say they also hosted a mega event of athletes during the 1996 Olympics. BSC will host four competitions and some of those range from martial arts to fistball.

“Birmingham Southern has always been a part of the community and this is another way of doing that,” said Lane Estes, vice president of administration at Birmingham-Southern College. “We are looking forward to the world coming to Birmingham and this is an opportunity for us to show what we have here in terms of facilities.”

Both schools are encouraging the public to consider volunteering for the mega event and for more information, click here.