BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, The World Games 2022 unveiled the designs for the gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. The event featured three former Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

A 90-second video played before the presentation featured images of many sports that will be part of the World Games.

Among those in attendance were CEO of the World Games 2022, Nick Sellers and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“These medals will serve as an international symbol of excellence in athleticism and sportsmanship,” Woodfin said.

The World Games 2022 will take place from July 7-17. To view the schedule of the competitions and purchase tickets, click here.