HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather surrounding the Hoover Met delayed the start of the bronze medal softball game between Australia and Chinese Taipei Wednesday afternoon.

However, fans of the gold medal game were able to stay dry and enjoy it without weather disruptions later that same evening. The threat kept grounds crews on their toes to ensure the gold medal game between Team USA and Japan would be able to happen.

“It’s a collaboration between us and the umpires, talking to them,” crew member Glenn Lucas said.

Lucas said they’re always ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice. About 12 crew members were on standby, watching radar and talking to the weather experts to keep the games on time as possible and the fields playable.

“It’s very important because there’s flights involved, there’s travel arrangements involved and it’s the gold medal game,” Lucas said. “They’ve gotta get it in, it’s gotta be played.”

Thankfully for crew, players and fans, storm clouds cleared out just in time for the start of the game.

“I think we’re praying it’s going to move on over,” said USA Softball fan Allison Robertson, as she and her family waited for the game’s opening.

Robertson’s daughter was decked out in tie-dye red, white and blue from head to toe.

“She’s definitely all out,” Robertson said.

Robertson said all they needed was a coat, just in case. Softball fan Jim Fulks agreed.

“It’s good luck,” Fulks said. “I brought it in with me while I go because I figure if I got it, it won’t rain.”

He got a chance to meet Haylie McCleney’s dad and said he had to be at the Hoover Met to see a gold medal champion on the field.

“I bought the tickets back in January,” Fulks said. “As soon as they went on sale, I bought the tickets because I knew I was going to be here.”

Fulks was one of hundreds in the stands cheering on the Alabama all-stars seeking a shot at redemption.

“Hit the ball,” Fulks said. “Somebody besides Hailey’s gotta hit the ball.”

Team USA beat Japan 3-2.