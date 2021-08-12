Spire announced as presenting sponsor of gymnastics competitions for World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — World Game 2022 organizers announced Wednesday that Spire will be the presenting sponsor of gymnastics competitions at Legacy Arena and Sloss Furnaces.

“We are really excited as a corporation to be a part of such a once in a generational opportunity for us all. An opportunity to see the greatest athletes from around the world right here in Birmingham, Alabama,” said Spire Alabama, Mississippi and Gulf Coast President Joe Hampton.

In addition to the gymnastics sponsorship, Spire is also giving away 10,000 World Games Tickets in the communities they serve.