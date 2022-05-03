BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham announced secure perimeters and road closures coming to the city ahead of the World Games 2022 in July.
You can watch the full press conference live in the video above.
by: Phil Pinarski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Pinarski
Posted:
Updated:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham announced secure perimeters and road closures coming to the city ahead of the World Games 2022 in July.
You can watch the full press conference live in the video above.