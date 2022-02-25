BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 is looking for extras to be a part of “Hope of Alabama,” its music video for its official theme song.

The song will include vocals and instrumentation from Alabama music artists such as Randy Owen, Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Yung Bleu, Sara Evans, Worth the Wait, Chuck Leavell, Bo Bice, Martha Reeves, Blind Boys of Alabama and Jamey Johnson.

The filming of the music video for the theme will take place at Kelly Ingram Park and the steps of the 16th Street Baptist Church on March 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The World Games 2022 is calling it a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and if you’re interested in being featured in it, you can do so by meeting up with the production crew at the park next Saturday afternoon. If you have questions, you can email the organizers at info@twg2022.com.

The World Games 2022 will be held from July 7-17 in Birmingham.