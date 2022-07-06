BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After six weeks and thousands of miles on the road, the American flag, which will fly over the games, is here in the Magic City.

The relay started on May 25 in Washington D.C. Veterans and supporters carried the flag 3,100 miles and passed through 15 states. It arrived in Birmingham Wednesday making stops in Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Homewood. Team Red, White and Blue director of operations and veteran Keith Galloway said it was a special experience.

“People walked, people ran, they cycled. That was really exciting to be a part of to witness people coming together to accomplish a common goal of bringing the flag here to Birmingham for the World Games,” Galloway said.

The flag made its final stop in Birmingham Wednesday at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The flag will be carried in The World Games 2022 opening ceremony Thursday night.