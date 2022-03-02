BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most recognizable names in Alabama sports will be showcasing her skills on the international level in Birmingham this summer.

Montana Fouts, the incoming senior for the University of Alabama’s softball team, has joined Team USA and will be participating with the squad at the World Games 2022.

Fouts grew to prominence during last year’s Women’s College World Series (WCWS) where she threw a perfect game against the reigning national champions in UCLA. It was only the fifth perfect game in WCWS and it came only a day after she struck out 16 batters against Arizona.

The standout joins another Alabama star in former collegiate softball star Haylie McCleney. McCleney was a four-time All-American during her time in Tuscaloosa.

“For me to be able to step back into my hometown, put on a Team USA jersey and play in front of my family and friends, I never really thought I’d get another chance to do it, to be honest. I’m really, really excited,” she said.

Joining Fouts and McCleney will be Monica Abbott, Dejah Mulipola, Charla Echols, Amanda Lorenz, Michelle Moultrie, Ally Carda, Megan Faraimo, Bubba Nickles, Jailyn Ford, Taylor Pleasants, Kinzie Hansen, Gwen Svekis, Janae Jefferson, Ali Aguilar, Sami Reynolds and Hannah Flippen.

Abbott, of course, is one of the most decorated collegiate softball players in history. During her time at the University of Tennessee, she set the NCAA records with 189 wins, 2,440 strikeouts and 112 shutouts. She also finished her career with 23 no-hitters and six perfect games.

The team will be coached by Heather Tarr who won the 2009 national championship with the Washington Huskies.

“This roster includes both experience and youth, and I truly believe this will be a team that our fans will love to follow as we compete for a gold medal at the 2022 World Games in Alabama this summer,” Tarr said. “I am so excited to see this team in action and we look forward to building on the foundations laid before us as we enter this era of USA Softball.”

Team USA will look to avenge its Olympic gold medal game loss to Japan last summer. The opening game for the softball competition will begin July 9.