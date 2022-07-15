BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Athletes of all ages are in Birmingham competing in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, including Tony Peck.

Peck is 71 years young and is competing in tug of war for Great Britain. He is the oldest athlete competing in the games.

Peck’s career in tug of war started nearly 50 years ago back in 1977. He said he fell in love with the sport and has been doing it ever since. His team has players that are nearly 50 years younger than him, some are in their 20s and 30s. He said he’s thankful to have great health and encourages others to make health a priority.

“You have to keep training and you have to be lucky with your health. Which is the first thing, if you haven’t got your health you haven’t got anything,” Peck said.

The sport is a passion of his and he says he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

The World Games are played every four years just like the Olympics. When asked if he has his sights set on 2025 he said if the team goes he’d like to go with them.