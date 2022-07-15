BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As we’re nearing the finish line of the 2022 World Games, CBS 42 spoke with several volunteers and sponsors who stepped in and up to make the games possible.

Over 70 corporate sponsors partnering on foundation, patron, premier, friend, or supplier sponsorship levels, are supporting the ten-day sporting event.

Along with sponsors, there have been hundreds of volunteers who have also helped. Some are working with corporate sponsor UAB, where athletes have stayed and dined at the university during the World Games.

Three thousand athletes have been fed 10,000 meals this week.

UAB Resident District Manager of Dining Brian Bowser said that hosting the athletes this week has been an awesome opportunity.

“As a global company, to be able to serve a global environment, to be able to do that at such a high-level day in and out, it’s a testament to our team and to the resources we have as an organization,” Bower said. “We’ve had support chefs come in from Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and all throughout the state of Alabama come together to make this happen.”

Other organizations such as Feed BHM, Mercy Chef, and Church of the Highlands are also volunteering by preparing and serving food for athletes, World Game staff, and volunteers.

These organizations are making it a point to collect excess food from events to serve to those in the community who need it.

“We are rescuing approximately 3,000 meals so far, so it’s a lot of food to help the people who need it most in our community,” Rachel Petry, junior board coordinator with Feed BHM, said.

They are still looking for volunteers to help serve the community.

For more information on how you can help, click here.