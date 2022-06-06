BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The 2022 World Games begin next month.

Thousands of people from around the world will be in the Birmingham metro area for the event, which is prompting local businesses to prepare for the influx of people.

Some businesses in Uptown are looking for employees to fill positions before the event.

Santos Coffee Shop told CBS 42 that they hired four new people on staff just for the World Games, and they’ve seen the difference it’s made.

“We been able to get much quicker since we got more people in here,” Santos Coffee Shop employee Addyson Schack said.

Other businesses like K & J’s Elegant Pasteries, said that they’re prepping by getting more supplies and having conversations with vendors about routes.

“We have to call Blue Bell, let them know ahead of time the road is going to be blocked off, so we have to make sure they have a good route to come in and out because they do most of our ice cream,” owner of K & J’s Elegant Pastries, Jakaaiya Bryant said. “All our other vendors, like our cotton candy people and our grocery people make sure they’ll have everything ahead of time.”

The pastry shop recently moved from Alabaster to its new location in downtown Birmingham.

Bryant believes that the World Games will have a significant economic impact on the shop.