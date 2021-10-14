‘It’s the right time to believe in Birmingham’: World Games mural goes up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A mural was revealed in Birmingham Thursday ahead of the World Games, which will be hosted in the city next year.

The mural is part of a program titled “It’s the Right Time” and can be found near Pepper Place. The program is set to make a total of four murals that will be displayed ahead of the 2022 World Games.

Hibbett Sports, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in the Magic City, is teaming up with local artists to create the murals.

The 2022 World Games will be held in Birmingham from July 7 to July 17.