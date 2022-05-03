BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With just over two months before the start of the World Games 2022, one University of Alabama nursing student is ready to bring home the gold.

Anna Gay has been water skiing since she was just 2 years old and will be taking part in the trick skiing competition later this summer. This will be the second World Games competition she has participated in.

CBS 42’s Dee Jackson sat down with Gay to learn more about the sport as well as what it means to be competing in her own backyard.