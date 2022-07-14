BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 News will broadcast and livestream the World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony presented by Coca-Cola Sunday evening.

The closing ceremony will take place at Protective Stadium on July 17 at 8:00 p.m. and feature performances from Lionel Richie, Allison Sanders, Jamey Johnson, Martha Reeves, Pastor Mike Jr. and more. Additionally, the closing ceremony will included the passing of the World Games flag to representatives from the next host city of Chengdu, China.

Tickets remain available for the closing ceremony and can be found here.

Digital coverage of the World Games Closing Ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the pre-ceremony that can only be seen online.

At 8:00 p.m., Sherri Jackson and Chris Breece will host a closing ceremony show on CBS 42 with special guests.

Programming Note: Some musical performances will only be able to be seen online on cbs42.com and in the CBS 42 app.