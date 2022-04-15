BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s here! The World Games 2022 has officially released the official anthem of the sporting event, “Hope of Alabama.”

The song features performances by Randy Owen, Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Sara Evans, Yung Bleu, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Worth the Wait, Chuck Leavell, Martha Reeves and the Blind Boys of Alabama.

The song was produced by World Games Artistic Director Dr. Henry Panion III and combines music stylings from a handful of genres.

“This song is a clarion call for the world when we need it the most – a call for hope and unity,” CEO of the games Nick Sellers said. “’Hope of Alabama’ is a testament to music’s power to lift humanity to a better place.”

In its announcement address of the anthem, the World Games 2022 said the song is meant to inspire and encapsulate a feeling of comradery, especially “at a time when global unity is needed more than ever.”

“Hope of Alabama” will be played during the opening and closing ceremonies of the World Games.

You can listen to the full song on streaming services now or by clicking here.