BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 will be donating a portion of the proceeds generated through ticket and merchandise sales to Ukrainian athletes during this summer’s sports competition.

According to organizers, $1 from every purchase will be given to the Sports Committee of Ukraine, which is the official organization of more than 60 non-Olympic sports federations in the country. This comes after the Birmingham games partnered with the International Olympic Committee and the International World Games Association.

“We are proud to join our partners at the International World Games Association in this effort to help Ukrainian athletes, many of whom are defending their country at this very moment,” World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers said.

Approximately 103 athletes from Ukraine qualified to compete in the games this summer including several athletes, like Stanislav Horuna, who have been serving with the Ukrainian military since Russian forces invaded in late February. Shortly thereafter, the World Games banned all athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing this summer.

The World Games 2022 will be held July 7-17 in Birmingham.