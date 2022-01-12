Flag football to make its World Games debut this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flag football is set to make its World Games debut during the 2022 event.

The World Games 2022 announced Wednesday eight men’s national teams will compete for gold in flag football. The countries whose teams qualified are the United States, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico and Panama.

The World Games 2022 will mark the first time flag football will be played on an international, multi-sport stage.

“Spectators will witness history as flag football makes its debut at The World Games in partnership with the NFL,” said World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers.

The World Games 2022 will take place from July 7-17, 2022. For the flag football schedule at the Games and to purchase tickets, visit here.