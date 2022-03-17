BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Russian forces continue to attack and invade his country, one Ukrainian soldier is still looking to compete in the World Games 2022.

Stanislav Horuna, 33, is the captain of Ukraine’s karate team and had been preparing for the competition that takes place this summer in Birmingham until the Russian invasion began in late February. Since then, Horuna has been patrolling the streets of his hometown, Lviv, as a member of the military.

In an interview with the Polish newspaper Fakt, Horuna said he still believes he will be able to compete in the the World Games 2022.

“I have qualified for those Games so I have the opportunity to participate in this great competition,” Horuna said.

Horuna won the gold medal in karate at the World Games 2017 and took home the bronze medal last summer in the Tokyo Olympics.

World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers released a statement on the crisis in eastern Europe and Horuna’s hope to be in Birmingham this summer.

“To say our thoughts and prayers are with Stanislav Horuna and the people of Ukraine is an understatement,” Sellers said. “Our hope is this horrific war will soon end and we can welcome all the qualifying athletes from Ukraine to compete in Birmingham.”

On Feb. 28, the World Games 2022 announced that they would be banning all athletes from Russia and Belarus from the competition due to the ongoing invasion.

The World Games 2022 runs from July 7-17 in Birmingham.