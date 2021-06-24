Country music star Randy Owen named honorary co-chair for World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama native and country music artist Randy Owen will be among those serving as honorary co-chair for the World Games 2022.

“I’m so honored to join my fellow outstanding Alabamians – Charles Barkley, Dr. Henry Panion, and those yet to be announced – in helping bring this event to Alabama,” Owen said in a press release.

Owen is best known as the lead singer of the country music group Alabama. Owen has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Game, the Musician’s Hall of Fame, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, and received the BMI President’s Award.

Owens joins Cat Whitehill, Charles Barkley, Noah Galloway and others as honorary co-chairs for the World Games.