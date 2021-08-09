Coca-Cola joins World Games 2022 as closing ceremony presenting sponsor

In this July 20, 2019, photo a Coca-Cola billboard is shown over left field at SunTrust Park during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. The Coca-Cola Co. reports earnings Tuesday, July 23. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has joined The World Games 2022 as the presenting sponsor of the closing ceremony on July 17, 2022 at Protective Stadium.

The World Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham from July 7-17. 3,600 athletes are expected to participate in more than 30 different sports throughout the Games.

The closing ceremonies will feature performances from Bootsy Collins, country music group Alabama, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Chuck Leavell, Jamey Johnson, Pastor Mike Jr., Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks and Worth the Wait.

“It’s a huge deal for us to have a company like Coca-Cola UNITED on board,” TWG2022 CEO Nick Sellers said. “They are one of the cornerstone companies of the Birmingham community, and as a presenting sponsor, they’re going to take our Closing Ceremony to a new level. We couldn’t be happier to be working with them.”