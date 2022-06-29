BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2022 World Games are eight days away.

Athletes from across the world will compete in multiple sporting events for ten days across the Birmingham metro area.

While the action and competition will happen in venues like Protective Stadium and Legacy Arena, fun and entertainment will happen outside at City Walk BHAM.

The project sits under the I-59/20 bridge and spans ten blocks from 15th Street North to 25th Street North.

City Walk BHAM will officially open on July 7th, the same day the World Games will begin.

DeJarvis Leonard, the east central region engineer with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), tells CBS 42 that ALDOT is excited about the opening.

“We see this as a destination for people all over Alabama, the United States, and next month it will be from all over the world,” Leonard said. “City Walk Birmingham will be a game changer for downtown Birmingham.”

Pickleball courts, dog parks, a skate park, and food trucks are some things you can enjoy at City Walk.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers says City Walk is the heartbeat of the world games and expects some exciting attractions and guests at City Walk for the World Games.

“Everybody from Lupe Fiasco to Big Boi from OutKast to Big Head Todd will be performing free during the night,” Sellers said. “It’s a great gathering place for fun…it’s really an opportunity to welcome fans and athletes from all over the world and show them our southern hospitality.”

The BJCC will manage the daily operations of City Walk BHAM.