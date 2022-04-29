BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, an engineer with the Alabama Department of Transportation said an integral part of the World Games 2022, City Walk BHAM, is nearing completion and is on track to be ready for the opening ceremony on July 7.

“We are in the last 10% of the project,” said ALDOT East Central Region Head Engineer DeJarvis Leonard.

That’s welcome news for World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. A portion of the project near Protective Stadium will become the Regions World Games Plaza, a gathering space for thousands of guests to take in live music, street performers and food vendors.

“The best way I can describe it is this is going to be the Magic Kingdom for the World Games 2022 for 10 nights,” said Sellers.

Leonard said because of a “robust and aggressive” work schedule over the last 30 days focused on the east side of the walk between 21st and 25th Streets, the entire City Walk will be wrapped up and ready for the event. He says ALDOT’s agreement with the contractor called for them to have only “certain portions” ready before the games but because of the work that’s been completed in the last month, the entire project is anticipated to be wrapped up in time. The area from 15th to 19th Streets is “basically complete.”

City Walk BHAM will stretch 10 city blocks from15th Street North to 25th Street North at the Uptown Entertainment District and Protective Stadium.

Along the way, there will be amenities including an amphitheater, areas dedicated to food trucks, farmers’ markets, a dog park and other features.

“You have unique aspects to it like pickleball. You have skateboarding. There’s a regular skate rink,” Leonard said.

The $34 million dollar project has been in the works for nearly a decade and long before talk of the World Games coming to town. Even after the sporting event moves on Leonard said he’s proud of what will remain.

“It also will enhance the stadium when they have events for tailgating and opportunities for people to just come and enjoy themselves in downtown Birmingham,” he said.

Crews still need to finish some work under the I-20/59 bridges to around19th Street North including work on a water feature at the BJCC, food court areas and the space dedicated to a dog park. Leonard expects plans to be announced for a grand opening within the next month.