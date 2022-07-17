BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Leading up to the closing ceremony, city leaders have taken time to reflect on the people that helped make the world games possible.

One thing is for sure, the world games would not have been possible without the countless individuals that gave their all to make this huge, multi-day event one to remember.

City leaders gathered at city walk this afternoon to thank the many volenteers who have worked to keep the world games rolling all 10 days.

World games volunteers from all over came together to make the last five years of preparations come to fruition. Volunteer, Arthur Fisher says he was very excited to lend a helping hand to athletes during the games.

“Being able to learn about their cultures- how they go about their processes when they’re getting ready for matches or any type of games.” said fisher. “I think that was really excited for me.”

These individuals volunteered many hours of their time, dedicated specifically to logistics, operations, venues, public safety, lodging, and food- all for the good of everyone involved.

Pellum City Manager, Gretchen DiFante, says it was simply amazing to see so many volunteers come together as one throughout the entirety of the games.

“We know that Alabama is known for hospitality,” said DiFante. “And so, it was so nice to see that, and people didn’t complain. They just helped each other out no matter who they were.”

Other city officials made it a point to share with volunteers that they were the heart of this entire operation, saying that their impact on outside visitors and athletes will never be forgotten.

Fisher says he is grateful volunteers had the opportunity share a glimpse of Birmingham with the world while also learning more about other cultures in return.

“I do think that it gives people a better opportunity to be more accepting of people they have around them, and this was a really great example for us to do that,” said Fisher.

The time and effort volunteers have put in to make the world games run smoothly is appreciated not only by the local community, but also by our many visitors from all around the world.