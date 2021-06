BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama native and NBA great Charles Barkley will serve as an honorary co-chair for the World Games 2022.

As an honorary co-chair, Barkley will partake in several major events for the World Games, including the opening ceremony.

Barkley, of Leeds, played in the NBA for 16 years, won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA and was named NBA MVP in 1993.

Barkley joins Vonetta Flowers, Cat Whitehill and country music star Randy Owen on the current list of Honorary co-chairs.