BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 will televise the World Games 2022 Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium Thursday evening without commercial interruption.

Additionally, CBS 42 will host a one hour preview show beginning at 7 p.m.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“This will kick off Alabama’s biggest sports party, and it’s gratifying to know local residents who can’t be inside Protective Stadium can still see this amazing show,” The World Games CEO Nick Sellers said.

Tickets for sporting events, and the Closing Ceremony, can be purchased here.

The World Games 2022 will run from July 7-17.