BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games have announced another honorary co-chair and this time it’s Olympic gold medalist Cat Whitehill.

Whitehill went to Briarwood Christian High School and won Olympic gold as part of the 2004 Women’s Soccer team.

She joins Charles Barkley, Noah Galloway and more as honorary co-chairs.

The World Games will be taking place right here in Birmingham next summer.