BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While thousands of people are likely to fall upon Birmingham this summer for the World Games 2022, many fans will not have the opportunity.

The good news for the latter is that the international sporting event will be streamed online for its 10-day duration after a partnership between the games and the Olympic Channel Services (OCS).

Olympics.com will host the streams that will provide a 24/7 feed as well as for individual events. This is the second games in a row that OCS and the World Games have teamed up.

“We are excited for the partnership between the IWGA and Olympic Channel Services, ensuring digital coverage of the World Games 2022 for people in the US,” World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers said.

Events and special broadcasts will still be covered on CBS Sports Network throughout the games. The World Games 2022 kicks off July 7 with opening ceremonies.