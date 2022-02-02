BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 is looking for performers across the city to entertain thousands of attendees for the sporting event this summer.

Musicians, dancers, magicians and other talented acts will perform at the new City Walk BHAM, a 31-acre park under the I-59/20 bridge in downtown Birmingham.

“This is an incredible opportunity for people to spotlight their talents for all the world to see. We’re launching a talent search to find musicians, dancers who can reflect different cultures, voices of

the spoken word, and others who will share their special gifts. This is yet another way The World

Games 2022 is engaging people locally, statewide and beyond to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Kathy Boswell with World Games 2022 said.

The World Games 2022 will be taking over Birmingham from July 7-17. Interested in performing? Click here.