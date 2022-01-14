Birmingham getting ready for 2022 World Games this summer

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The 2022 World Games are just a few months away, where more than 3,500 athletes from over 100 countries will be competing across the Birmingham area for 10 days.

Currently, the World Games committee is assessing security, transportation, and venue selections across the city. With some roads being closed due to events, transportation remains a concern for many in the area. The committee is encouraging people to use other options, like scooters and bikes, to get around, as well as shuttle buses to go to different venues as well.

“The Birmingham Jefferson Transit Authority has been working on a plan to really sort of change some things around to be able to accommodate the games and to be able to accommodate a lot of the spectators,” said Kathy Boswell, executive vice president of community and volunteering engagement for the World Games.

Venues for the World Games will stretch across the greater Birmingham area, from Oak Mountain, Railraod Park, and even the Hoover Met. Changes are underway for the venues for speed skating and drone racing to increase visibility of the games.

Getting ready for the World Games, more than 3,000 volunteers will be needed to assist participating athletes with translation as well as setting up and tearing down certain venue stages. Anyone interested is encouraged to fill out an application before the training process begins.

“It’s just some training to understand how to interact with international communities and it’s just going to be something to help them be more well-prepared in those capacities and then we’ll see where they want to serve and place them so they can be able to enjoy it too,” said Karli Piennette, volunteer division lead for the World Games.

The committee is asking interested volunteers to give 20 hours over a 10-day period during the Games. Individual volunteers can contribute, but the World Games is also looking for groups or organizations willing to give their time.