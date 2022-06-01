BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown to the World Games 2022 is 36 days away.

The games will bring over 30 sporting events and thousands of people to the Birmingham area. One of those will be the Hoover Met, which recently hosted the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the tournament is an opportunity for the Met and Hoover to prepare for the upcoming World Games.

“Almost 140,000 came to the stadium last week, so our police officers have been working so that they understand the traffic patterns on how to get folks in and out,” Brocato said. “We know how to deal with ugliness like rain delays as well and we got this fantastic Finley Center next door that will be an opportunity for those visiting to go over to the fun fest there.”

The Met will host softball games for the World Games from July 9-13.

Brocato said there are a lot of different amenities people can enjoy outside the stadium as well.

“A new brewery just opened on the campus and within walking distance, you got ice cream or fine dining it’s kind of up to you,” Brocato said. “Whatever you want to do so we’re excited about it.”

Downtown Birmingham will also have things for people to enjoy aside from the games. The new City Walk BHAM is a space intended to provide multiple attractions for people. One of those attractions will be a new skate park.

Tony Misiano, project manager for Newline Skateparks, said the new skatepark will be the fourth or fifth largest in the U.S. and that it will embody what the World Games are all about.

“It’s the same things as what the World Games is like which is the alternative,” Misiano said. “This is the kind of park where as a skateboarder myself if I plan a trip then I say, I have to go to Birmingham I’m going there.”

The skate park will be completed by June 15.