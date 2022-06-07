BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – One month from Tuesday, the World Games will have officially kicked off.

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is in the middle of an $8 million renovation project to create a first-class experience for travelers that we reported on when the launch of the event was 100 days away.

Now, 30 days away many of the upgrades slated to happen are already complete.

“We are so excited about welcoming the world to our community,” Public Information Officer Kim Hunt said. “It’s a big deal for this airport so we’re all really excited about it.”

You can already see some of those changes by baggage claim. Brand new signage was added last week. It highlights different sports and athletes. You can see the welcome banners along the escalators as you transition from the terminals to baggage claim.

“We’re just doing everything in our power to make everything as successful as it can be, and we know that the World Games will be very successful,” Hunt said.

One of those biggest upgrades is providing some of the fastest internet inside the airport. At the terminals, you can find speeds as fast as 5G+.

“That’s a big upgrade and it’s something we’ve needed to do for customers anyway,” Hunt said. “It was on tap to be done, we just sped up the process to get it done before July 7.”

Officials are working to replace all the seats in the terminal. Those are slated to arrive this week and to start to be installed next week. They will include armrests on both sides and power at each one.

Elevators at the parking garage move much more quickly, providing a view of the city and airport as you make your way to security.

Because the airport is the first and last thing travelers will see, officials said it is important to make it stand out.