BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-day Old Glory Relay from the U.S. Capitol to Birmingham kicked off Wednesday morning.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough joined Daryl Taylor, Vice President and General Manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Alabama, Nick Sellers of The World Games 2022, and members of Alabama’s congressional delegation were present for the start of “The Team RWB Old Glory Relay to The World Games 2022 presented by Airbus” at the capitol.

The relay will involve thousands of participants carrying a single American flag from Washington, D.C., to The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. The World Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham from July 7-17.