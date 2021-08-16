World Games 2022 announces sponsorship with Andrews Sports Medicine and Harbert Management Corporation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 announced both Harbert Management Corporation and Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center as premiere partners for the games.

The World Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham from July 7-17. 3,600 athletes are anticipated to partake in the games in more than 30 different sports.

Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center is a sports medicine practice and will serve as the official athlete medical providers for the games.

Harbert Management Corporation is an alternative asset manager based in Birmingham and managed funds for foundations, endowments, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices and individuals.