Woodlawn football team gets creative during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The first week of May is always a special time in the high school football world because that’s when teams start spring practice.

However, since coronavirus has shut everything down, coaches at Woodlawn High School are getting creative. On Wednesday, head coach Gentrell Eatman and his assistants went around the neighborhoods in their car visiting with their players on the street for a different kind of coaching session.

To Eatman, the main goal of this was to keep the kids motivated during these uncertain times.

“I always tell them when we’re on Zoom that they show their true character when no one is watching, so what you do behind closed doors when no one is looking at you, that’s who you really are,” Eatman said. “Everybody can do what’s right when someone is watching them, but when you take the initiative on your own to do things that you want to do to get better, that just shows you who you are.”

LATEST POSTS