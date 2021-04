LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NCAA hit Southern California’s men's basketball program with two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine as the result of a former assistant who violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company.

The Division I Committee on Infractions on Thursday announced the penalties, which include a 1% loss of the school’s basketball budget. The probation runs until April 14, 2023.