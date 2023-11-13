ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) — The 2023 SEC Football Championship Game is set and it’ll be a heavyweight fight between two dominant programs.

Alabama and Georgia are set to meet December 2 at 3 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The last time the two met, it was in the 2021-2022 national championship in Indianapolis, and it was the Bulldogs who won the game, 33-18. The last time the two played in the SEC title game against each other was in 2021, the Crimson Tide won 41-24. Bama leads the all-time series 42-26-4.

Georgia has been as dominant as any program in college football history, they are the reigning back-to-back champs and have the longest active win streak currently, with 28-consecutive wins.

You can purchase tickets to the game here.