What To Watch: Remaining Final Four spots up for grabs

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots on Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) and Marcus Zegarowski (11)in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

What to watch on Tuesday at the NCAA tournaments in Indiana and Texas:

MEN

No. 1 seed Gonzaga (29-0) vs. No. 6 seed Southern California (25-7), West Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis: Tipoff: 7:15 p.m. EDT on TBS

This game features a few potential NBA lottery picks in USC’s Evan Mobley and Gonzaga teammates Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert. … Gonzaga is seeking to become the first team to make it to the Final Four unbeaten since Kentucky in 2015. There hasn’t been an unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. … Gonzaga leads the nation inscoring (91.8) andfield-goal percentage(.551). … USC is chasing its first Final Four appearance since 1954.

No. 1 seed Michigan (23-4) vs. No. 11 seed UCLA (21-9), East Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Tipoff: 9:57 p.m. EDT on TBS

Michigan has allowed opponents to shoot just 22.6% (12 of 53) from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament. … Michigan is chasing its third Final Four appearance since 2013. The Wolverines lost in the championship game in 2013 and 2018. … UCLA is the first team to go from the First Four to the Elite Eight since the 2011 VCU team, which went on to reach the Final Four. … UCLA is back in a regional final for the first time since earning three straight Final Four berths from 2006-08.

WOMEN

No. 1 seed South Carolina (25-4) vs. No. 6 seed Texas (21-9), Hemisfair Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN

This game features two Associated Press All-America post players in South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (first team) and Texas’ Charli Collier (second team). Collier is regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. … Texas coach Vic Schaefer coached Mississippi State before this season and clashed with South Carolina often. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went 12-3 against Schaefer’s Mississippi State teams. … Texas is in a regional final for the first time since 2016 and seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2003.

No. 2 seed Louisville (26-3) vs. No. 1 seed Stanford (28-2), Alamo Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Stanford has made at least 13 3-point baskets in each of its three NCAA Tournament games.… This game features two AP All-Americans: Louisville’s Dana Evans (first team) and Stanford’s Kiana Williams (third team). Evans was named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. … Stanford is seeking its 14th Final Four berth and first since 2017. … Louisville is in the Elite Eight for the third straight time.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness