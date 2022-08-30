TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — College football gets underway in just a few days. The University of Alabama takes on Utah State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Denny Stadium at the Crimson Tide’s home opener.

UA senior Beth Lovelady can’t wait to watch her favorite team in action.

“I am super excited for the game and excited to see the band and the players to see what potential we have this year. I think just seeing the first game to see where we are as a team is really exciting,” Lovelady said.

There are some changes Bama fans can expect to see this season at Bryant Denny. Fans will now be able to purchase beer and wine inside the stadium. All retail sales inside the stadium will be cashless. Crimson Tide fans will also be able to tailgate on the west side of the quad for free.

Nick Frenz is the Associate Event Director at the University of Alabama. He says there will be some parking changes as well.

“The biggest thing is we had to move our disability parking from the campus drive deck over to Tutwiler deck on the south side of the stadium,” Frenz said. “It’s closer for the fans but more limited than in the past.”

Lovelady says she supports the move to cashless purchases in the stadium but has some reservations about alcohol sales.

“I do think it’s cool you can go in there and buy alcohol instead of people having to load up before the game,” Lovelady said. “But some games are very hot and it’s very hot in Alabama. If some people don’t treat alcohol safely the way they should. It’s very concerning.”