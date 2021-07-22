WATCH: UAB head coach, players answer questions as part of C-USA Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2021 college football season is just over a month away and teams have begun getting ready to take the field.

Conference USA is holding its second day of media availability for teams as part of C-USA Media Days. The UAB Blazers will be the first team to take the podium Thursday starting at 11:20 a.m.

Head coach Bill Clark, offensive lineman Colby Ragland and defensive back TD Marshall will all be addressing the media remotely. Both Ragland and Marshall are seniors and Clark is going into his sixth year as head coach of the Blazers. In those six seasons, the Blazers have won three division titles and two conference titles.

UAB opens the season at home in their new venue, Protective Stadium, on Sept. 1 against Jacksonville State. That game proceeds arguably the Blazers’ biggest game of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs.

You can watch the full press conference with UAB in the video player above starting at 11:20 a.m.