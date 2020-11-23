WATCH: Saban talks to media before Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In the days leading up to the Iron Bowl, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban will speak to media.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a 63-3 win over Kentucky this past weekend as they face the Auburn Tigers Saturday.
Alabama currently leads the longheld football rivalry Alabama leads 46–37–1.
Watch here at noon for a livestream of the press conference.
