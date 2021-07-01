WATCH: Barons field crew gets blown away while trying to put tarp on field during storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One member of the Birmingham Barons field crew got blown across the tarp as they tried to cover the baseball diamond during a storm Wednesday night.

The video, posted to the Birmingham Barons’ social media pages Thursday, showed crew members putting tarp on the field. At one point, the wind picked up and a part of the tarp as a crew member was holding on, putting him over the top as they slid across it.

The crew member was seen getting up and running to put the tarp end back on the field.