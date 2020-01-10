VIDEO: Clemson Tigers depart for National Championship game

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers are almost New Orleans bound for the National Championship game, where they’ll face the LSU Tigers on Monday.

Our crews are at Clemson for the team’s departure, as well as meeting with fans who have shown up to send-off their team.

Dozens of fans were also on-campus giving their team the big send-off, cheering and holding signs as the buses made their way to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to catch their flight.

And the plane is already decked out for the Tigers.

GSP officials shared this photo of the inside of the Delta plane that will be carrying the team to New Orleans.

