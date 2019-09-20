Vestavia Hills hosts Mountain Brook in battle of unbeaten teams

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) – Vestavia Hills hopes to end its two-game losing streak to rival Mountain Brook in a game that could have playoff implications for both squads.

The Rebels and Spartans both enter the matchup unbeaten and ranked in the top 10 in Class 7A. The winner will have a leg up toward a playoff spot. Both teams have tough schedules down the stretch.

Sixth-ranked Vestavia Hills hasn’t made the postseason since 2015. The Rebels are eyeing their first win over the Spartans since 2016.

No. 9 Mountain Brook is seeking its fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs. The Spartans have made the quarterfinals each of the last two seasons.