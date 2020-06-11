Vestavia Hills’ Buddy Anderson to retire following 42 years with football team

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The head of the Vestavia Hills Rebels football team will soon be walking away from the team the team he has led for nearly half a century.

On Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education approved the retirement of Anderson, who has been with the school system for 48 years and has served as the head coach of the football team since 1978. The upcoming season will be his last as head coach.

In his 42 years of coaching, Anderson’s record or 342-150 has made him the winningest coach in Alabama high school football history. Under his leadership, the Rebels have made 31 playoff appearances, winning state championships in 1980 and 1998.

Following the board meeting, VHCS Superintendent Todd Freeman said Anderson represented what it meant to be an exceptional educator.

“Coach Anderson distinguishes himself as a man of the highest character, driven by his faith. He has consistently modeled humility, respect, kindness, compassion, and love for those he coached, taught, and worked with,” Freeman said in a written statement. “His calling in life is one that has been solely focused on helping young people develop character, knowledge, and skills to be good citizens. No matter whether he is giving instruction to an athlete or tutoring a student in academics, his heart has been solely invested in their well-being.”

Anderson was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2003 and the National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame in 2018, becoming one of only 12 individuals from Alabama to receive this prestigious honor. In 2012, the football field at Vestavia Hills High School was named in his honor.

