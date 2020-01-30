Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram profile picture to Kobe and Gianna, makes first post since accident

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — Vanessa Bryant has changed her Instagram profile picture to that of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their late 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

This is the first time Vanessa Bryant has made any sort of public acknowledgment of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s passing since the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that took their lives and the lives of seven others. You can read more about that crash here.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant would have been married for 19 years this April.

