BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama will be in the eye of the sports world this weekend as Saturday features two matchups of the new USFL season and Sunday will have the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In honor of the big race, the USFL has dubbed Saturday night’s game between the hometown Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Gamblers as NASCAR Night at Protective Stadium.

NASCAR drivers Tyler Reddick and Ty Dillon will be in attendance at the game to sign autographs and meet fans ahead of their race the following day. An official NASCAR Cup show car will also be in Protective Stadium for fans to take pictures of and with.

The USFL announced that there will be a contest for those in attendance to win free tickets to the race along with other “unique on-field pregame experiences” for kids to take part in as well.

Both the Stallions and the Gamblers took home wins in their first games of the season and look to continue their undefeated start. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. from Protective Stadium. Tickets are $10 and kids under the age of 15 will be allowed in for free. You can purchase them by clicking here.