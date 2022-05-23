BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Before the game was even over, members of the Birmingham Stallions were already making plans.

In a video released online Saturday, quarterback J’Mar Smith and running back Bo Scarbrough can be seen talking about where they were going to go for breakfast the next day, shortly before the Stallions closed out a 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers.

“Where are we going tomorrow? Eagle’s?” Scarbrough asked.

“They’re closed Sunday,” Smith said.

“No,” Scarbrough said, astounded at the news.

“They’re closed Sunday, it’s tough. And Fife.”

Scarbrough’s mouth dropped with that news.

“Tough, I need that,” Smith said. “There’s another place called Magic City Grille.”

Smith and Scarbrough’s local tastes in meat-and-three restaurants have deep roots in Birmingham. Eagle’s, located on 16th Street North near the American Cast Iron Pipe Company, is a family-owned restaurant that has been open since 1951. Fife’s has been open since 1959 and has operated out of the same building on 4th Avenue North since 1974. Magic City Grille, located on 3rd Avenue North near the former Birmingham News building, has also been featured on the Food Network’s “Top Places to Eat.”

After seeing the camera, Scarbrough took a moment to talk about Smith’s favorite restaurants in town. Smith has 919 passing yards so far this season, the fourth-highest in the league.

“Hey, you can catch him at Fife, Eagle’s, Yo’ Mama’s, all them restaurants,” he said. “That’s where you can catch him at.”

“It’s that Southern cooking,” Smith said.

Scarbrough, a Eutaw native, said it was a common sight to see Smith at one of those restaurants on any given day, normally before 8 a.m.

The Stallions’ next game will be against the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Protective Stadium.