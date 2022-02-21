BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in over 30 years, the United States Football League is back, giving football fans another chance to tailgate during the NFL’s offseason.

But unlike the NFL, the eight teams selected for the USFL’s inaugural season have no players currently on their rosters. That’s where Tuesday’s “Player Selection Meeting Day” comes in.

The two-day event will play out like a standard sports draft but with a few new stipulations, as teams will be looking to fill every spot on their 38-man roster.

In preparation for the draft, here are some of the crucial pieces to know as your team gets set to be assembled.

The teams

For the 2022 USFL season, eight teams will be squaring off in Birmingham for a 10-game regular season. All 40 games will be played either at Protective Stadium or Legion Field. The playoffs will be played in Canton, Ohio as the Magic City will be preparing for the World Games 2022.

The teams selected to play in the USFL are the Birmingham Stallions, Pittsburgh Maulers, New Orleans Breakers, Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals, Michigan Panthers, Philadelphia Stars and the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The first game of the season will feature the Stallions and the Generals from Protective Stadium on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

A draft lottery puts the teams in place at random and they will select in this order and then pick in reverse in every other round.

Michigan holds the first overall pick followed by Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Houston, Birmingham, Pittsburgh and New Orleans. For all even rounds, the order will be backward starting with New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Birmingham and so on.

The draft process

The draft itself might seem foreign to many who have spent years watching the NFL Draft on TV, but it will provide for some interesting moments as everyone tries to draft the best possible team.

On day one of the draft, there will be 12 rounds and each team will make a selection. On day two, the teams will go through rounds 13-35. Teams will only have two minutes to make a selection on day one, 90 seconds for rounds 13-23 on day two and only one minute for rounds 24-35.

Now for the next surprising twist. Each round will have a specific position that teams must select. So for rounds 1 and 12, a quarterback must be selected by every team, rounds 13-17 must have wide receivers picked. All 35 rounds in the draft have been pre-selected for specific positions that you can find below:

Round 1: Quarterbacks

Round 2: Edge rusher/Defensive end

Round 3: Edge rusher/Defensive end

Round 4: Edge rusher/Defensive end

Round 5: Offensive tackle

Round 6: Offensive tackle

Round 7: Offensive tackle

Round 8: Cornerback

Round 9: Cornerback

Round 10: Cornerback

Round 11: Cornerback

Round 12: Quarterbacks

Round 13: Wide receiver

Round 14: Wide receiver

Round 15: Wide receiver

Round 16: Wide receiver

Round 17: Wide receiver

Round 18: Safety

Round 19: Safety

Round 20: Center

Round 21: Inside linebacker

Round 22: Guard

Round 23: Guard

Round 24: Defensive tackle

Round 25: Defensive tackle

Round 26: Defensive tackle

Round 27: Running back/Full back

Round 28: Running back/Full back

Round 29: Outside linebacker

Round 30: Outside linebacker

Round 31: Outside linebacker

Round 32: Kicker

Round 33: Punter

Round 34: Tight end/Half back

Round 35: Long snapper

280 players will find their new home and hopefully become household names and fan-favorites, but where are these players coming from?

The players

The USFL’s eight teams will have a player pool of around 500 athletes who have signed contracts with the league. Only players who signed contracts will be eligible to play this season.

But who’s signed contracts and could land on your favorite team? Well, that hasn’t been disclosed yet. It appears the USFL will be waiting for the players to actually be selected as a surprise to the public. The only stipulation in joining the league is you must have graduated high school by 2020.

Former NFL players, college student-athletes and former high school and semi-pro stars are expected to participate in the draft process and potentially sign with USFL teams.

And then what

While teams get 38 players on their roster and a seven-man practice squad, you’ll notice there are only 35 spots being filled by the draft. Well, mathletes don’t worry, because a supplemental 10-round draft will be held on March 10 and teams can select any position they like. That would bring the total number of players in the league to 360.

Once all the players join their teams, training camp will open up starting March 21, giving teams less than a month before the first game of the season.

The draft will be held in Birmingham but will not be broadcast to the public. You can, however, stay up to date on the picks selected by following their social media accounts here.

The first day of picks will begin at 6 p.m. CT and day two will pick up again starting at 9 a.m. CT.