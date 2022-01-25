WATCH: USFL makes major announcement in Birmingham ahead of season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Football League will be making a major announcement ahead of its inaugural season Tuesday morning.

The league is set to relaunch on April 16 for the first time since it disbanded in 1986. This also brings the return of the Birmingham Stallions, who were one of the original teams during the league’s three-year run.

Local businesses and hotels have already begun preparations for the return of the USFL as thousands of visitors are expected to come through the Magic City during the season.

The Stallions have already named their head coach as former Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz accepted the job last week.

