BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Much anticipation surrounded the inaugural USFL Draft on Feb. 22 as the potential players eligible to be selected were not made public until the picks were announced.

The Michigan Panthers won the chance to select first and they went with a somewhat hometown pick in former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. It seemed like a match made in heaven but it did not last long.

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they had cut Patterson following the team’s Week 6 loss to the Birmingham Stallions. Michigan had fallen to 1-5 and tied for last in the North Division following the defeat.

Patterson, who started his collegiate career at Ole Miss, was third in the entire league in passing yards this season but had more interceptions (5) than passing touchdowns (4) through the first six games.

It did not take long for the No. 1 overall pick to find a new team in the league, however, and. The New Orleans Breakers claimed Patterson off waivers that same night where he is expected to compete with current starter Kyle Sloter and backup Zach Smith for reps.

Sloter has led the Breakers (4-2) to a second-place standing in the South Division behind the Stallions (6-0). In his six starts, he leads the league in passing yards (1,318), is fourth in most passing touchdowns (7) but is also tied for first in interceptions thrown (7).

As for the Panthers, they do have three other quarterbacks currently on the roster in Paxton Lynch, Josh Love and Eric Barriere. Although, only Lynch has had any time behind center this season, throwing for just 24 passing yards and an interception. He does have 35 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

The Panthers and Breakers also just so happen to be facing off this Saturday at 8 p.m. from Protective Stadium. It’s unclear if Patterson will see the field but he may provide some much-needed expertise on his new team’s opponent.